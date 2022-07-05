VCTA taps Albion Capital for chair appointment

Will Fraser-Allen

clock • 1 min read
Replaces outgoing chair David Hall
Image:

Replaces outgoing chair David Hall

Albion Capital Group managing partner Will Fraser-Allen has been appointed chair of the UK’s venture capital trust industry’s trade association, The Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA).

Fraser-Allen currently sits on the Venture Capital Committee of the British Venture Capital Association (BVCA) and has been vice chair and chair of the Public Policy Committee at the VCTA for a year.

Outgoing chair of the VCTA and managing director of YGM Equity Partners, David Hall, said: "I am delighted to welcome Will as chair, at what is a key moment for our members. He has a wealth of experience in supporting high-growth businesses and shining a spotlight on the fantastic work of the VCT industry. I have every confidence that the association will grow from strength to strength under his leadership."

The VCTA represents 90% of the Venture Capital Trust industry in the UK and over £6.6bn in funds under management.  

Albion and Northern push VCT sales to £580m this year

According to Fraser-Allen, equity capital remains crucial to enabling businesses to grow and will continue to be essential "as the economy faces an uncertain future".

Fraser-Allen said: "I am honoured to be representing the VCT industry as chair of the association, taking over from David Hall who has done a fantastic job representing our members

"The VCT scheme has been instrumental to the development of the vibrant UK start-up economy, with an excellent track record in creating well-paid jobs in innovative, fast-growing industries across the UK, supporting the government's desire to level up regional economies outside of London and the South East."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Palace Capital drives ESG agenda across regional office portfolio

Octopus to make offshore wind core investment focus

More on VCTs/EIS

At the time of writing, the fund has raised in excess of £50m and made 44 investments of which 14 are follow-on investments.
VCTs/EIS

Foresight reopens FW Technology EIS fund

Launches new prospectus

Valeria Martinez
clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read
Manager of Columbia Threadneedle UK Social Bond Simon Bond, who hands over fund management responsibilities at the end of the month.
Funds

Square Mile downgrades Columbia Threadneedle UK Social Bond on Simon Bond's departure

Somerset GEM loses rating

Melanie Boulton
clock 08 June 2022 • 2 min read
Global Equity Income became the best-selling IA sector in April
Funds

ISA season boost reverses fund outflows

£553m inflows over April

Melanie Boulton
clock 06 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Andrew Bailey: Soaring inflation to hit UK economy harder than other nations

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Shell reaps the rewards of decade-high oil prices

04 July 2022 • 6 min read
03

Share price tumbles 34% at embattled Chrysalis

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

04 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

29 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

29 June 2022 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot