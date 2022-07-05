VCTA taps Albion Capital for chair appointment

Fraser-Allen currently sits on the Venture Capital Committee of the British Venture Capital Association (BVCA) and has been vice chair and chair of the Public Policy Committee at the VCTA for a year.

Outgoing chair of the VCTA and managing director of YGM Equity Partners, David Hall, said: "I am delighted to welcome Will as chair, at what is a key moment for our members. He has a wealth of experience in supporting high-growth businesses and shining a spotlight on the fantastic work of the VCT industry. I have every confidence that the association will grow from strength to strength under his leadership."

The VCTA represents 90% of the Venture Capital Trust industry in the UK and over £6.6bn in funds under management.

According to Fraser-Allen, equity capital remains crucial to enabling businesses to grow and will continue to be essential "as the economy faces an uncertain future".

Fraser-Allen said: "I am honoured to be representing the VCT industry as chair of the association, taking over from David Hall who has done a fantastic job representing our members

"The VCT scheme has been instrumental to the development of the vibrant UK start-up economy, with an excellent track record in creating well-paid jobs in innovative, fast-growing industries across the UK, supporting the government's desire to level up regional economies outside of London and the South East."