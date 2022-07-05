RSMR adds Cohen & Steers Diversified Real Assets to rated list

Assets lead and benefit from inflation

James Baxter-Derrington
Head of real assets multi-strategy Vince Childers
Head of real assets multi-strategy Vince Childers

RSMR has added Cohen & Steers Diversified Real Assets to its rated list for the first time, Investment Week can reveal.

The fund was described by the RMSR investment team as a "low cost proposition with real assets", offering investors an underlying portfolio with a broad remit of investee companies in order to capture inflation trends.

These assets include those which both lead inflation and also those which benefit from inflation through contracted income, although there is a risk of an impact on returns through negative economic events.

Within the fund are four key asset classes - commodities, natural resource equities, real estate and infrastructure - all of which are run by specialist internal teams who meet bi-weekly to discuss the wider portfolio.

While the RSMR investment team agrees with the manager that the fund "is not a global macros fund", it highlighted that there were macroeconomic factors that can influence its performance.

It added, the fund could be utilised as a "core solution" within an alternatives allocation as part of a portfolio.

