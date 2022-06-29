VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities falls £28m short of proceeds target

“Their investment provides a strong endorsement of our strategy and ability to deploy capital into appropriate projects quickly and effectively"

When the company opened its offer for subscription on 9 June, it set a £150m target for its proceed raise, adding it may increase to £280m if all went well.

But evidently the plethora of market headwinds in the form of inflation and the continuous volatility have held back fundraising, although Bernard Bulkin, chair of GSEO, chose to see the positives, calling it a "great achievement" in the face of the "challenging market conditions".

He said: "I would like to thank our existing investors for their continuing support and welcome those new investors to our shareholder register.

Bulkin said that since its February 2021 IPO, the trust has deployed £290m across 24 assets, diversified across different types of technologies and regions.

He added this £122m raise would support "future growth ambitions", adding the trust had raised a total capital of more than £455m in less than 18m months.

He said that VH GSEO was "well positioned to navigate the current market volatility" via its inflation linked assets.