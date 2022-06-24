Foresight Sustainable Forestry raises £45m to help fund £77m pipeline

£45m raised

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
This is not the first time reality has failed to match the company's ambition. In November 2021, the firm succeeded in raising £130m at IPO despite targeting £200m.
Image:

This is not the first time reality has failed to match the company's ambition. In November 2021, the firm succeeded in raising £130m at IPO despite targeting £200m.

Foresight Sustainable Forestry has raised £45m in its latest fundraise, leaving the trust to rely on a revolving credit facility to fund support the remaining pipeline.

FSF proposed the offer for subscription at 107p for new ordinary shares in order to capitalise on a pipeline of 22 potential acquisitions.

It had initially hoped to purchase 14 properties totalling £43.2m available exclusively to the investment trust, with a further eight worth £33.7m, and will utilise an RCF to make this happen.

Despite the relative shortfall, chair of FSF Richard Davidson described the raise as "another significant milestone" for the trust.

"It has been a busy first eight months for the company, having fully deployed the proceeds of the company's IPO and now undertaken a further issuance of new shares," he said. "The net proceeds of the Issue, along with the proceeds of a revolving credit facility that is nearing completion, will be used to acquire our imminent pipeline of forestry and afforestation assets and to further enhance the growing reach and impact of FSF."

Foresight expands OEIC range with Sustainable Future Themes launch

Co-managers of the trust Robert Guest and Richard Kelly also expressed their delight at the "positive reception from both existing and new investors", adding they were encouraged by the level of interest.

"We are excited to deploy the proceeds of the issue into our pipeline of mostly afforestation opportunities, that offer attractive capital appreciation potential whilst further extending the direct contribution FSF makes to the twin fights against climate change and biodiversity loss," they said.

This is not the first time reality has failed to match the company's ambition. In November 2021, the firm succeeded in raising £130m at IPO despite targeting £200m.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

Former Woodford fund drops 17% on Rutherford liquidation

More on Investment Trusts

The trust's share price total return was 4.8% for the year ending in March 2022.
Investment Trusts

Montanaro European Smaller Companies delivers 'unremarkable' return

Suffered from growth reversal

Valeria Martinez
clock 24 June 2022 • 1 min read
The chair said the costs associated with the corporate actions for last year was 2.1% of starting NAV, or £1.1m.
Investment Trusts

Rockwood Strategic says corporate dispute led to 'significant costs'

£1.1m for corporate actions

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 23 June 2022 • 3 min read
The trust delivered a share price total return of 1.4%
Investment Trusts

Momentum Multi-Asset Value continues to deliver 'mediocre' performance

0.9% vs 15% benchmark return

Valeria Martinez
clock 21 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The best and worst performing UK portfolios since Brexit

22 June 2022 • 4 min read
02

AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: ESG and sustainable investing - navigating adverse weather systems

20 June 2022 • 8 min read
04

Schroders: The cost of living crisis is forcing investors to change their investment plans

21 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Baillie Gifford's UK arm sees funds under management drop £7.2bn

22 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

CCLA IM taps Jupiter and Majedie with triple hire

21 June 2022 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot