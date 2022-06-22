River and Mercantile launches range of SFDR-compliant sustainable equity funds

The Article 9 R&M European Change for Better fund is managed by James Sym, while the Article 8 R&M Global Sustainable Opportunities fund is managed by William Lough.

Multi-asset investment firm Quilter Investors has seeded the funds via its £7.7bn Cirilium Active portfolios, deeming it a "diversification opportunity".

The new strategies will take a contrarian, valuation-oriented approach and will adopt R&M's Sustainable-PVT (S-PVT) investment philosophy, which considers potential, valuation and timing. The funds will focus on decarbonising key high-polluting activities and industries, such as construction and travel, on the grounds these investments will make a positive and demonstrable change for good.

James Sym, head of equities at River and Mercantile, said: "We want 2022 to be remembered as the year that the asset management industry started doing ESG properly. We will be investing in companies that we expect to make a big improvement in their carbon footprint, as well as those companies that enable this improvement for others. This fits well with our contrarian and valuation-orientated mindset.

"We are looking to buy tomorrow's ESG stars at yesterday's valuations."

Paul Craig, portfolio manager of Quilter Investors' Cirilium Active range, added: "These new funds represent a great diversification opportunity for our clients. We are impressed by R&M's differentiated approach to sustainable investing which avoids the typical ESG ‘darlings', and consequently offers a strong alpha-generating opportunity."

William Lough, portfolio manager at River and Mercantile, said: "We believe these funds will make a real-world difference, offer attractive diversification benefits for investors and tap into return drivers which have a long shelf-life."