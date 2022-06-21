Pictet AM launch positive change fund

The fund aims to identify firms with a strong alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Pictet-Positive Change will be co-managed by Evgenia Molotova and Yuko Takano, and aims to identify firms with a strong alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Measurability is a key consideration for the fund, Takano said, explaining that "investing in companies at an earlier stage of the impact improvement transition requires transparency in reporting alongside active and targeted engagement, as the investment team seek to demonstrate and drive the Positive Change after which the strategy is named".

The investment team use a Natural Language Processing tool to assess a firm's alignment with the SDGs, with the firm adding that "even for positively aligned companies, the tool pinpoints negatives and potential areas of improvement".

Molotova and Takano will be supported by investment manager Peter Rawlence and client portfolio managers Duncan Downes and Adam Johnson.

The fund will have a management fee of 0.60% and an ongoing charge of 0.84%.

Molotova said: "Our aim is to create a concentrated portfolio of financially robust companies that are aligning with global efforts to achieve sustainability goals and that will outperform the broader market."