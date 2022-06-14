AXA IM hires Lloyds of London credit portfolio manager

Charles Fianko was a member of the climate change investment committee at Lloyds of London

Fianko, who is set to begin at the end of this month, will join from Lloyds of London and be responsible for managing global credit portfolios.

At Lloyds, he was a member of the climate change investment committee and will bring experience to his new role of tailoring corporate strategy to deal with climate change risks within investment holdings.

Carter began at the firm on 26 May and joined from Insight Investment. She is working in the portfolio solutions team, focusing on sustainable and cashflow driven investments, as well as helping institutional clients navigate new regulations.

Lionel Pernias, head of fixed income investment solutions at AXA IM Core, said: "We are always looking at ways we can improve our offering for clients and these two new hires bring a depth of investment experience and client experience to help as our Buy & Maintain platform continues to grow.

"Our fixed income solutions, with full ESG and climate integration, is helping our clients access the investment grade credit markets in a cost-efficient and responsible manner and Charles and Monique will be paramount to continuing the success of this service."