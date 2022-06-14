AXA IM hires Lloyds of London credit portfolio manager

Charles Fianko

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Charles Fianko was a member of the climate change investment committee at Lloyds of London
Image:

Charles Fianko was a member of the climate change investment committee at Lloyds of London

AXA Investment Managers has hired Charles Fianko as portfolio manager, with Monique Carter joining as solutions strategist.

Fianko, who is set to begin at the end of this month, will join from Lloyds of London and be responsible for managing global credit portfolios.

At Lloyds, he was a member of the climate change investment committee and will bring experience to his new role of tailoring corporate strategy to deal with climate change risks within investment holdings.

Carter began at the firm on 26 May and joined from Insight Investment. She is working in the portfolio solutions team, focusing on sustainable and cashflow driven investments, as well as helping institutional clients navigate new regulations.

Blackrock strengthens sustainability EMEA team with senior appointments

Lionel Pernias, head of fixed income investment solutions at AXA IM Core, said: "We are always looking at ways we can improve our offering for clients and these two new hires bring a depth of investment experience and client experience to help as our Buy & Maintain platform continues to grow.

"Our fixed income solutions, with full ESG and climate integration, is helping our clients access the investment grade credit markets in a cost-efficient and responsible manner and Charles and Monique will be paramount to continuing the success of this service."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Invesco launches net zero corporate bond fund

US investors remain pessimistic as focus tightens on Federal Reserve

More on Fund management

Garvey will be responsible for managing Federated Hermes' range of public market fixed income products.
People moves

Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

Reports to Fraser Lundie

Melanie Boulton
clock 08 June 2022 • 1 min read
New lead manager of the trust Dan Nickols
Investment Trusts

Simon Knott to retire as Rights and Issues passes to Jupiter's Dan Nickols

Steps back after 39 years

Valeria Martinez
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Pinakin Patel, portfolio manager at BambuBlack
Fund management

BambuBlack hires Allianz GI portfolio manager

Pinakin Patel

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Credit Suisse faces potential takeover from State Street - reports

09 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

14 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Foresight acquires Downing's technology ventures division

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK economy experiences shock contraction in April

13 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

13 June 2022 • 1 min read
06

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

14 June 2022 • 2 min read
15 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

IW/Clarity AI Webinar: How aligned are asset managers with ESG regulatory requirements?

Register now
Trustpilot