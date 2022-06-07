T. Rowe Price expands OEIC range with US All-Cap Opportunities Equity fund

Managed by Justin White, the fund adds to T. Rowe Price's selection of UK funds, which also includes US large-cap growth, US large-cap value and US small- and mid-cap equity funds.

The fund is benchmarked against the broad Russell 3000 index and is based on the firm's existing US All-Cap Opportunities strategy run for US-domiciled investors, which was launched in 1985 and has been managed by White since 2016.

Over his six-year tenure as portfolio manager, White's allocation to small- and mid-caps has largely sat between 20% and 35%. While the fund typically maintains a tilt towards growth names, it also incorporates some value-style positions.

The TER of the fund is 0.92% and the AMC is 0.75%

Vanguard expands 'LifeStrategy' brand into model portfolios

"As has been evident on multiple occasions in recent years, near-term enthusiasm, or despair, is often overemphasised by markets. Our actively managed approach seeks to capitalise on these overreactions, no matter where they are located within the US equity universe," said White.

"While 2022 has been characterised by increased fear and pessimism, we believe the US economy remains more resilient than many market participants currently perceive. Nevertheless, economic activity is going to slow as the Federal Reserve attempts to curb inflation, so it is more important than ever to have a disciplined process able to unearth idiosyncratic investment ideas."

Nataline Terry, head of distribution, UK and Ireland, at T. Rowe Price, added: "We are fortunate to have one of industry's largest US equity research platforms, which provides Justin with invaluable insights as he assesses the opportunities and challenges for companies in this increasingly complex environment.

"We are extremely pleased to add the US All-Cap Opportunities Equity fund to our growing OEIC range, which enables our clients to access the very best opportunities within this broad and dynamic market."