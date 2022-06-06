BambuBlack hires Allianz GI portfolio manager

BambuBlack, the Asia Pacific long-only equities boutique, has appointed Pinakin Patel as a portfolio manager, Investment Week has learned.

Pinakin joined BambuBlack from Allianz Global Investors in Hong Kong, where he worked as an investment specialist.

Pinakin brings over 29 years' experience in the Asia Pacific region, as both a portfolio manager and an investment specialist, and has worked at firms including JP Morgan Asset Management, ISIS Investment Management, Gartmore Investment Management and Newton Investment Management.

BambuBlack was established in 2019 by Jane Andrews in partnership with BennBridge, and manages two strategies: The SVS BambuBlack Asia Ex-Japan All-Cap and SVS BambuBlack Asia Income & Growth.

Andrews, who is CIO of the firm, previously worked at Smith & Williamson, and leads an investment team of three.

AllianceBernstein taps WisdomTree for global head of ETF capital markets

Commenting on the appointment, Andrews said: "As we continue to deepen client relationships and grow our funds, it is vital to have experienced professionals with local expertise. Pinakin brings both, so we are excited to have someone of his calibre join the business."

Pinakin added: "I am excited to be joining the team at an important phase of the businesses growth, as we look to unearth compelling investment opportunities across the region on behalf of our investors."

