Mirabaud hires new head of distribution

Juntunen will oversee client relations, business development, marketing and product strategy for the firm across Europe.

The new head previously worked at LGIM and AllianceBernstein and joins from PGIM Quantitative Solutions, the quantitative and multi-asset specialist of PGIM.

Juntunen said she was "excited for the new challenge", ahead of her.

She said: "[Mirabaud's] commitment to sustainable active management is very appealing to clients and something I am looking forward to being a part of developing further."

Lionel Aeschlimann, CEO of Mirabaud, said that Juntunen was a "top talent" and that her appointment will allow the firm to "further grow our business, expanding our client base in our core markets, across both institutional and wholesale".