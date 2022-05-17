St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

James Baxter-Derrington
St James’s Place is set to transition Global Growth from a fund of fund structure to a directly invested product, as part of further alterations to its fund range.

According to the fund house, the shift is intended to provide greater flexibility and liquidity for investors.

Alongside this change, a further trio of managers have been added to the Global Growth fund, with Axiom Investors, WCM Investment Management and Artisan Partners joining existing managers Edgepoint and Sands Capital.

The firm's Emerging Market Equity fund will see its mandate changed from a single manager strategy to a multi-manager, in order to "increase diversification and reduce manager-specific risk".

SJP hands absolute return multi-asset mandate to Amundi

Lazard Asset Management, ARGA Investment Management and Somerset Capital Management will join existing manager Wasatch Advisors.

These changes will take effect from 25 July 2022.

Chief investment officer at St James's Place Tom Beal said: "These changes form part of an ongoing strategic shift towards building a robust multi-manager approach, removing unintended risks and improving diversification.

"We are further applying our investment beliefs in order to improve the level of diversification within the strategies and use a blend of management styles to deliver client outcomes.

"The evolution of our fund range will provide our clients with an innovative investment approach that helps to secure their financial wellbeing in the future."

