CRUX expands UK equities team with new investment analyst

Messenger will work with and support fund manager Richard Penny on the TM CRUX UK Special Situations fund and the TM CRUX UK Core fund.

Messenger joins the firm from Momentum Investment Solutions & Consulting, where he worked as an investment analyst from July 2018. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at Third Bridge Group.

Karen Zachary, chief executive of CRUX, said: "I am delighted to welcome Tom to the team. His appointment will deepen our research into UK companies experiencing strong growth but trading at attractive valuations.

"In addition, it enables us to further expand our research universe and continue to identify those British companies where the prospects of management change and a recovery in earnings are undervalued by the market. Tom's strong analytical skills will be an asset to the team."

Last month saw the announcement that Stephens, an American financial services firm, would be taking a minority ownership stake in CRUX.