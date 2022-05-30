abrdn completes takeover of interactive investor

ii said it will gain access to abrdn's advice, research and wealth management capabilities as part of the merger.

ii is the UK's second largest investment platform for private investors, with assets under administration of approximately £59bn and over 400,000 customers.

The company will operate as a standalone business and independent brand within abrdn, but there will be "no change for any ii customers", it said.

Richard Wilson will continue to lead ii under abrdn's ownership and the business will retain its own executive committee management team with a new board. The platform's rated products will still be collated and maintained by Morningstar's Manager Selection Services Group, overseen by ii's head of fund research.

abrdn expands core infrastructure team

Commenting on ii's current position, Wilson said: "Despite volatile market conditions in 2021, we continued to grow revenue and customer numbers.

"With increased scale has come innovation, a powerful campaigning voice, and even better value, stamping out exit fees along the way. We now join a company with a deep financial services history, and with a shared vision for the future.

"The opportunities that come with joining the abrdn family are significant. We will be working with abrdn's talented team to harness their advice, wealth management and research capabilities for the benefit of our customers."

Wilson thanked his ii colleagues for their "dedication and professionalism" through what he calls "an extraordinary journey".

He also thanked JC Flowers for their support and stewardship, which has been the majority shareholder since 2017.

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, said that this deal was "transformative" for the company, and marked a "step forward" in "delivering strategy for client-led growth", acting as the "perfect complement" to the financial planning services abrdn already offered.