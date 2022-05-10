Redwheel hires abrdn's Kelly as head of thematic sustainability research

To head up new sustainability team

Lauren Mason
clock • 1 min read
Stephanie Kelly of Redwheel
Image:

Stephanie Kelly of Redwheel

Redwheel has hired abrdn’s Stephanie Kelly to head up a new team of sustainability research specialists in a newly created role.

Kelly, who was previously deputy head of abrdn Research Institute, will build a new specialist team for the firm, which will serve as a "centralised resource" for Redwheel's investment teams. Once in place, the team will focus its attention on macroeconomic and thematic research focusing on sustainability. Bottom-up company research will remain the responsibility of individual investment teams.

The Big Interview with Redwheel CEO Stallvik: 'Sustainability to me isn't like a commercial product opportunity'

The team will work closely alongside Redwheel's head of sustainability Chris Anker, who recently hired senior sustainability specialist Olivia Seddon-Daines and responsible investment associate Katherine Velasquez Rodriguez.

Both Kelly and Anker will report to the firm's head of investment strategy Arthur Grigoryants.

Grigoryants said: "Stephanie's knowledge and track record in macro ESG research will be a key ingredient as we build out our sustainable offering. 

"The appointment is a reflection of the opportunities we see to enhance both the quality and breadth of our sustainability activities and develop our approach to collaboration."

Prior to her latest role at abrdn, where she was responsible for integrating ESG research across the business, Kelly had previously worked as senior political economist. She was also a political economist at Standard Life Investments, before the company merger.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Planet Tracker: Proxy voters ignoring environmental concerns

Numis appoints Simon Bowler as head of research

More on People moves

Bowler, who joined the firm in 2018, has previously held roles at Exane BNPP and Citigroup
People moves

Numis appoints Simon Bowler as head of research

Will Wallis to step back

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 10 May 2022 • 1 min read
Alena Kosava, formerly of Avellemy
People moves

Alena Kosava leaves Avellemy to 'pursue other opportunities'

Oversaw £3bn in AUM

Christopher Marchant
clock 09 May 2022 • 1 min read
Sophie Lawrence of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
People moves

Rathbone Greenbank creates new stewardship and engagement role

Sophie Lawrence

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level since 2009

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice Video: The Critical Role of Fixed Income

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
17 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot