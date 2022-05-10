Redwheel hires abrdn's Kelly as head of thematic sustainability research

Kelly, who was previously deputy head of abrdn Research Institute, will build a new specialist team for the firm, which will serve as a "centralised resource" for Redwheel's investment teams. Once in place, the team will focus its attention on macroeconomic and thematic research focusing on sustainability. Bottom-up company research will remain the responsibility of individual investment teams.

The team will work closely alongside Redwheel's head of sustainability Chris Anker, who recently hired senior sustainability specialist Olivia Seddon-Daines and responsible investment associate Katherine Velasquez Rodriguez.

Both Kelly and Anker will report to the firm's head of investment strategy Arthur Grigoryants.

Grigoryants said: "Stephanie's knowledge and track record in macro ESG research will be a key ingredient as we build out our sustainable offering.

"The appointment is a reflection of the opportunities we see to enhance both the quality and breadth of our sustainability activities and develop our approach to collaboration."

Prior to her latest role at abrdn, where she was responsible for integrating ESG research across the business, Kelly had previously worked as senior political economist. She was also a political economist at Standard Life Investments, before the company merger.