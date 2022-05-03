PwC: Green bonds to make up 50% of EU issuance by 2026

The popularity of green bonds is so high in Europe that they will make up close to 50% of new bond issuance by 2026, data from PwC reveals.

This forecast would see European Green, Social, and Sustainability (GSS) bond issuance increase from €500bn (£420bn) to around €1.4trn to €1.6trn in the next four years, going through what PwC calls a "high-growth scenario".

The growth of European GSS bonds has already been rising significantly during the past three years, increasing seven-fold during that time, from €30bn (£25.3bn) to €500bn.

The data comes from PwC's survey across investors, asset managers and current and potential issuers. Among those polled, 88% said they would be increasing their GSS bonds allocation in the coming 24 months.

Sustainable Investment Festival 2022: Key reasons to attend for fund selectors and wealth managers

PwC analysts said this surge was driven by "by Covid-related health expenditures funded by social bond issuance".

Indeed, they added that there was now a "perfect environment" to facilitate this growth, an opportunity created by the "ambitious sustainability goals from the EU" as well as a "rapidly evolving regulatory landscape" and increasing demand from investors for sustainable products

A bigger focus on sustainability has not been limited to the EU or just bonds but across markets, with some of the biggest movements around ESG products happening in the equities space.

The latest Calastone Fund Flow Index (FFI) revealed that at the outbreak of war in Ukraine, when investors were largely pulling money out of markets, ESG-focused funds were one of the few areas attracting inflows, albeit at a subdued rate (£136m in March).

PwC noted this shift in the report, saying that sustainability considerations have moved from "being a ‘nice to have' option to becoming crucial to an increasing proportion of investors".

They added  this reflects the new regulatory requirements and changing societal expectations about sustainability and investing in this space, something Europe has long been at the forefront of.

The study did note some headwinds to the GSS bond growth, specifically the of lack of liquidity in secondary markets, identifying exactly which assets will be eligible for GSS bond issuance and "fears of ‘greenwashing' due to inconsistent standards around the use of GSS proceeds and weak reporting".

On the latter, PwC said it actually expects the "additional market growth" to help, as well as "increasing standardisation and tightening regulation, particularly through the new European Green Bond Standard".

 

 

