Sarasin to merge away Digital Opportunities fund

Investor focus shifted

clock • 2 min read
Josh Sambrook-Smith of Sarasin Digital Opportunities
Image:

Josh Sambrook-Smith of Sarasin Digital Opportunities

Sarasin has decided to merge its Digital Opportunities fund with the Sarasin Responsible Global Equity fund as it does not “foresee a scenario” that would “bring about an upturn in the fund’s performance and long-term viability”.

In a letter seen by Investment Week, Sarasin told investors that the markets the digital fund invests in "have changed significantly since it launched".

"The markets appear to favour a small number of ‘mega-cap' technology companies over the small and medium-sized companies such as those in which the fund invests," the letter stated. "Sarasin doesn't foresee a scenario, within the next two to three years at least, which would see investors focus again on the small and mid-sized digitalisation companies within the fund's investment strategy."

The Digital Opportunities fund, which is co-managed by Josh Sambrook-Smith and Alex Cobbold, has fallen from about £50m assets under management at the beginning of 2021 to just £2.3m at the end of March, according to FE fundinfo.

Since its launch in July 2020 it has lost 16.2%, while the MSCI ACWI TR has returned 25.5% and the Investment Association Technology and Technology Innovations sector returned 14%, FE fundinfo shows.

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

The fees are slightly higher on the Responsible Global Equity fund, at 0.92% versus 0.91% for the effective OCF. The costs of realigning the portfolio, which are estimated not to exceed 0.01%, will be borne by the fund.

The merger is subject to shareholder approval and would take place on 20 May.

The Responsible Global Equity fund invests at least 80% in the shares of large and medium sized companies from around the world, while avoiding companies "materially engaged in certain sectors", including the production or distribution of tobacco, alcohol, armaments, gambling, adult entertainment and the extraction of fossil fuels.

It also favours organisations that fulfil an environmentally or socially beneficial role and that employ high standards of governance.

The fund, which launched in 2011, has returned 44% in the three years until 2 May, while the IA Global total return index experience a 34% return.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Martin Gilbert: One working style does not fit all

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

More on Specialist

Investors need to look “beyond a compelling narrative,” according to Kenneth Lamon, senior manager research analyst of passive strategies at Morningstar.
Specialist

Thematic funds: How pure are they and should they be?

£800bn invested worldwide

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 28 April 2022 • 6 min read
At an EGM on 8 April shareholders voted against the proposals.
ESG

Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

Global Bond fund

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
Ackman decided to sell out of Netflix
US

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

About $400m loss

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 22 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

HSBC set to be accused of greenwashing by Advertising Standards Authority - reports

29 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Shareholders reject proposed ESG changes for JPM bond fund

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

M&G CEO John Foley to retire

27 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Sarasin & Partners promote dual CIOs as Guy Monson shifts to client focus

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

28 April 2022 • 1 min read
04 May
United Kingdom
Website

J.P. Morgan Webinar: ETF live session: China - too large to ignore

Register now
Trustpilot