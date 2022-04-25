Rathbone Greenbank Investments makes three investment management appointments

Jonathan Moon joins as investment director

John David of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Rathbone Greenbank Investments has made three hires to its investment management team, including the appointment of Jonathan Moon as investment director, from Sanlam Private Office.

In his new role at Greenbank, Moon will specialise in managing tailored portfolios with a focus on sustainability, impact and ESG.

Prior to working at Sanlam, he held roles at Close Brothers Asset Management and Tilney Investment Management, working on both the private client and professional intermediaries sides. 

Stephanie Sotiriou has been appointed by Greenbank as an assistant investment manager and joins from Tam Asset Management, where she managed its ethical portfolio range.

Moon said: "It is incredibly exciting to join Greenbank at such a pivotal time. The last few years have seen considerable growth in demand for ethical, sustainable and impact investing approaches. People care about where their money is invested and want their investments to align to their values."

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

Greenbank has named Christophe Borysiewicz as an investment director, specialising in the management of portfolios for charities and trusts, as it looks to expand its UK reach.

He joined the firm last year from Epworth Investment Management, where he was head of investment management.

John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, said: "Christophe, Jonathan and Stephanie's expertise and experience in managing ethical investment portfolios will be valuable assets to the Greenbank team.

"We have always been a pioneering force within ESI investment and, with Christophe, Stephanie and Jonathan we are well-placed to continue this tradition and grow further."

Rathbone Investment Management's Colin Monton is also set to join Greenbank as head of business development strategy and will lead the firm's organic growth strategy, having spent six years at Rathbones.

