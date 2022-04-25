Investec reiterates 'sell' recommendation for Schroder UK Public Private Trust

Analysts at Investec are worried about the medium-term performance of the trust

Last week (21 April) the board of the £366.9m trust proposed to remove restrictions on where it can invest to allow managers to consider global investments.

Investec noted that while the board said the proposals would give "unparalleled access to a global universe of top-quality opportunities", the analysts require more evidence and would want "granular data to back this bold statement".

They added, even if evidence backed up the statement, "the harsh reality is that it is likely to be several years before the company reaches its intended destination".

The legacy issues of the former Woodford Patient Capital Trust are offputting to the analysts, who highlighted Rutherford Health, which makes up 6.6% of net asset value.

SUPP has said that if the health company fails to secure long-term funding there is a material risk that it will have to file for administration.

"For the sake of argument, if we were to apply a 50% discount to the Rutherford Health investment (where the manager acknowledges there are material risks), SUPP trades on an estimated discount of c31%," the analyst note said.

They compare this to some of its peers such as HarbourVest Global Private Equity and Pantheon International, which are trading on 29% and 30% discounts respectively.

"While SUPP continues to struggle with legacy issues and an ongoing portfolio rebalancing that will take some time, we believe these companies offer much stronger fundamentals, including high quality and mature portfolios, generating superior revenue/earnings growth, and significant levels of realisations at material uplifts to what are proving conservative valuations," Investec said.