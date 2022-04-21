AJ Bell platform customer numbers up despite 'uncertain market backdrop'

Advised customers totalled 137,201, up 16% in the last year and 4% in the quarter while D2C customers reached 266,182, up 25% in the last year and 6% in the quarter.

Overall customer numbers increased by 20,109 in the quarter to close at 403,383, up 21% in the last year and 5% in the quarter.

It said gross inflows for the period were £2.7bn compared to £2.8bn in 2021. Net inflows for the quarter were £1.6bn, compared to 2021's £1.8bn.

The company's investment business saw assets under management close at £2.3bn, up 64% over the last year and up 10% in the quarter. Net inflows were £233m, compared to 2021's £311m.

Chief executive Andy Bell said: "Our dual-channel platform, serving the growing advised and D2C platform markets, attracted over 20,000 new customers and significant net inflows during Q2 despite weakened investor sentiment. In the last year, we have grown platform customer numbers by 21% and platform AUA by 15%, demonstrating the strength of our business model across different market conditions.

"Although our D2C customers invested slightly less via our platform than in the comparative period as they assess the impact of the rising cost of living, net inflows to our advised platform remained on par with last year, which was a strong comparative. Net platform inflows of £1.6bn is an encouraging result given the uncertain market backdrop."

He added: "Our in-house investment solutions remain popular across our platform propositions and continued to perform strongly, delivering net inflows of £223m during the quarter. Our first five multi-asset funds recently passed their fifth anniversary, an important performance milestone particularly for advisers.

"Performance of all five funds was in the top 30% when compared against their peer groups, with four being in the top quintile. Since launching these funds in 2017 we have shared the benefits of our increasing scale with customers, reducing the Ongoing Charges Figure from 50bps to 31bps during that time."

AJ Bell launched a new low cost investing app, Dodl, this week.

Bell explained: "It offers all the main tax wrappers and a simplified investment range to help people select funds and shares for their portfolio. With an annual charge of just 0.15% and no commission for buying or selling investments, Dodl is a low-cost proposition perfectly suited to individuals who want an easy way to invest for their future.

"We believe it will be particularly attractive to the 8.6m adults in the UK who hold more than £10,000 of investible assets in cash, especially in the current climate of rising inflation where cash savings are being eroded in real terms due to the low interest rates available.

"The launch of Dodl in the consumer market will be complemented by the launch of Touch by AJ Bell, our simplified platform currently being developed for the advised market. These developments will broaden our reach in both the advised and D2C segments, keeping us at the forefront of the platform market and positioning us well to continue gaining market share."

AJ Bell is expected to announce its full results for the six months ended 31 March 2022 on Thursday 26 May.