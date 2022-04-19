BMO Real Estate Investments appoints new lead manager

Howard, who is fund manager of the RSA Shareholders Real Estate fund and deputy manager of the BMO Commercial Property Trust, will succeed Peter Lowe as lead manager of BREI.

Lowe will continue to manage BREI's assets, supported by the wider team within BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO REP), until 19 July, at which point his lead manager responsibilities will transfer to Howard.

Following the transfer, the board said Lowe will continue to assist Howard and the team "to ensure an orderly transition".

Howard joined BMO REP in 2017 and sits on the investment committee, prior to which he worked at Federated Hermes.

The board also confirmed that chair Vikram Lall, who was due to step down from the board later this year, will continue as chair "beyond this period", to "provide continuity for shareholders" in light of the change in lead manager and retirement of Rebecca Gates as a director.

Lall said: "We are delighted that Matthew will take on the role as our lead manager and look forward to working with Matthew on building on our impressive NAV performance track record.

"We continue to believe the company's share price is not reflective of [the] company's value and quality of portfolio. The board are addressing the fact that the shareholder returns do not match the performance of the portfolio."