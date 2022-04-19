BMO Real Estate Investments appoints new lead manager

Matthew Howard named

clock • 1 min read
Matthew Howard will take over on 19 July
Image:

Matthew Howard will take over on 19 July

The board of BMO Real Estate Investments (BREI) has appointed Matthew Howard as lead manager, effective 19 July.

Howard, who is fund manager of the RSA Shareholders Real Estate fund and deputy manager of the BMO Commercial Property Trust, will succeed Peter Lowe as lead manager of BREI.

Lowe will continue to manage BREI's assets, supported by the wider team within BMO Real Estate Partners (BMO REP), until 19 July, at which point his lead manager responsibilities will transfer to Howard.

First Trust launches disruptive technology real estate ETF

Following the transfer, the board said Lowe will continue to assist Howard and the team "to ensure an orderly transition".

Howard joined BMO REP in 2017 and sits on the investment committee, prior to which he worked at Federated Hermes.

The board also confirmed that chair Vikram Lall, who was due to step down from the board later this year, will continue as chair "beyond this period", to "provide continuity for shareholders" in light of the change in lead manager and retirement of Rebecca Gates as a director.

Investment trust fundraising at £1.7bn for Q1

Lall said: "We are delighted that Matthew will take on the role as our lead manager and look forward to working with Matthew on building on our impressive NAV performance track record.

"We continue to believe the company's share price is not reflective of [the] company's value and quality of portfolio. The board are addressing the fact that the shareholder returns do not match the performance of the portfolio."  

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Pictet AM's Barton forecasts growth in EM green bond issuance in 2022

Think tank warns fossil fuel ownership makes passive funds 'holders of last resort'

Most read
01

'The Elon ego has landed': Industry reacts to Musk's 'deeply hostile' Twitter bid

14 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald FUM declines in third quarter

14 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Think tank warns fossil fuel ownership makes passive funds 'holders of last resort'

19 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

EQ Investors brings eight-strong suite of climate portfolios to market

20 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot