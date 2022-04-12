AXA IM expands thematic range with metaverse fund launch

Four key sub themes

The Article 8 fund will invest across four key sub themes, offering diversification through changing market conditions - gaming, socialising, working and enabling.
AXA Investment Managers has launched a metaverse fund, offering investors access to a range of companies that are involved across the digital economy.

Managed by Pauline Llandric, AXA WF Metaverse will invest in 40-60 firms from a universe of 250, with those deemed "most relevant" across both developed and emerging markets chosen for the portfolio.

This final theme will include sectors such as semiconductors, technological infrastructure, cybersecurity and payment.

Llandric said: "We are at the early stages of a long-term trend which is growing rapidly and believe there is a broad range of global companies and opportunities in this space.

"Revolutionary, cutting edge advances in technology have changed how we live, socialise, work and do business. The Metaverse is the confluence of the virtual and physical worlds, where more technology is layered onto everyday life associated with the evolution of the internet connecting people, places and things."

Global head of AXA IM Equity Mark Hargraves added: "The Metaverse is an expanding and tangible investment opportunity, driven by real companies with the potential to deliver strong year-on-year growth over the next decade.

"With a global customer base, we expect to see an increasing number of companies emerging from new sectors - such as healthcare and financials - as capabilities increase to bolster the promising investment opportunities in this space."

