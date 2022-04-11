War in Ukraine prompts investors to exit Russia as they reconsider ESG approach

The poll by investment consultancy bfinance found that of those with Russian investments ahead of the first quarter, 45% have fully exited or are in the process of doing so, because of illiquidity issues.

Among the 418 institutional investors surveyed, 39% of investors, including 41% of pension funds, said recent geopolitical developments "will lead or have already led" to a re-evaluation of their ESG approach, either internally or via their external asset managers.

The snap poll revealed four in five investors are concerned inflation and rising rates will "impair" their ability to achieve medium-term investment objectives, with 14% "very concerned" and 68% "moderately concerned".

In response, 41% of investors expect to increase the inflation sensitivity of their portfolio this year.

This is reflected in an asset allocation shift, with real assets receiving particular attention, according to bfinance, which found 46% of investors expect to increase exposure to infrastructure in the next 12 months, up from 31% over the past 12 months.

This compares to 27% of investors who increased exposure to equities in the past year, while 22% plan to do so. Allocations to private equity, hedge funds and agriculture/forestry are also on the rise.

Kathryn Saklatvala, head of investment content at bfinance, said: "To some extent, the asset allocation changes we are seeing here represent a continuation of some longer-term shifts, such as the shift in favour of illiquid strategies and real assets.

"Yet investors' concerns about inflation and rising rates - which come through in these statistics - are giving greater impetus to these trends."

Saklatvala said the change in ESG approach triggered by geopolitical developments has mainly been focused on topics such as weapons manufacturers, energy companies and country exclusions.

"Even among those that indicated that the conflict would not affected their ESG approach, many said that it had illustrated the importance of having a robust approach here. Indeed, we saw cases where ESG-oriented investors had significantly reduced or eliminated Russia exposure ahead of 2022, which benefited performance in Q1" she added.

The poll was conducted among 418 investors, including 162 pension funds and 82 insurers, across 39 countries.