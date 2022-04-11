Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

Portfolio of 27 holdings

Stephanie Niven of Ninety One
Stephanie Niven of Ninety One

Ninety One has launched a concentrated, long-only global equity fund for Stephanie Niven, which will focus on sustainability leaders across sectors.

The Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity Strategy will invest in companies that are transitioning towards a more sustainable future in terms of reducing carbon emissions, as well as "broader externalities" which positively impact company employees, societies and the natural world.

Niven and her team will appraise the corporate culture of companies they invest in alongside traditional financial analysis, in order to pick between 25 and 40 attractively-priced businesses with long-term competitive advantages.

Ninety One turns to Nordea for sustainable emerging markets portfolio manager

Niven said: "We believe the world's measure of success is shifting from the zero-sum game - where shareholder value is maximised at the expense of other stakeholders - into a world where considering multiple stakeholders in business decisions creates greater value for all."

Niven joined the firm from Aviva Investors in May last year as a portfolio manager within Ninety One's multi-asset thematic equity team. She has 16 years of experience within asset management, having started her career at Goldman Sachs and spent two and-a-half years running Aviva's Global Equity Endurance fund.

Mimi Ferrini, co-chief investment officer at Ninety One, said the firm's broadening of its global sustainable equity offering is "another milestone in Ninety One's drive to put sustainability at the core of our business".

She added: "Providing sustainability with substance is key, and it is imperative that we develop solutions to address the challenges investors are facing as the world transitions to a more sustainable growth model."

Investment Week is awaiting confirmation on fees.

