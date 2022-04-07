IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

UK worst performing region

clock • 2 min read
Fixed income fund outflows increased to their worst since the start of the pandemic
Image:

Fixed income fund outflows increased to their worst since the start of the pandemic

Rising inflation and the escalating crisis in Ukraine accelerated retail fund outflows to £2.5bn in February, up from £1.2bn in January, according to data published by the Investment Association.

UK All Companies saw the worst outflows of any IA sector, reaching £503m. Meanwhile, North America took the top spot with inflows of £570m.

North America was also the best-selling equity fund region, with net retail sales of £588m, while Global took second with inflows of £322m. Meanwhile, all other equity regions experienced outflows, with UK funds at the bottom with outflows of £990m.

Fixed income fund outflows reached their worst since the beginning of the pandemic, hitting £2.4bn as investors responded to rising inflation across the world. Money Market funds were the best-selling asset class, with £139m in net retail sales.

Tracker fund inflows doubled compared to January, reaching £1.3bn, up from £672m. Their overall share of industry funds under management has now reached 19.3%.

Perhaps surprisingly, responsible investment funds saw net retail inflows of £670m, despite challenging market conditions, meaning their overall share of industry funds under management is now 5.5%.

Lindsell Train hails LSE prospects as global equity fund lagged benchmark 1.2% in March

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association said: "High inflation and growing economic uncertainty provided an uncomfortable backdrop for escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine throughout February.

"Outflows from equity funds calmed in comparison to January, with investors instead focusing on taking money out of bond funds as inflation continued to rise. The full economic impact, including the long-term market impacts of western sanctions and supply chain disruption, will only become clear in the months ahead."

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research for Hargreaves Lansdown, added: "Markets have been difficult to navigate in the past month, sending investors broadly in two directions - capital preservation and opportunistic trading.

"As the war in Ukraine caused uncertainty and volatility, and the outlook for inflation across the globe rose ever higher, investors have pulled money out of markets and off the table. Those that have been investing have looked to income funds, global equities and specialist sectors to hedge their bets."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell said: "The flight from safe haven bonds suggests investors were spooked by inflation and rising interest rates, rather than the Ukraine crisis. However, the Russian invasion only happened towards the end of the month, so perhaps a greater effect will be seen in the data showing investment activity in March.

"While the US market still trades on a lofty valuation, the fact that investors seem keen to pile in at the first sign of blip suggests there is support there should prices falter. US interest rate policy remains a live issue for the S&P 500 though, considering just how much of the index trades on a high valuation, which makes it more vulnerable to interest rate increases."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

T. Rowe Price names new COO

AJ Bell: FTSE dividends set to have second best year ever

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Ursula Tonkin said she now views Hong Kong as an Emerging Market
ESG

Listed infrastructure manager sells out of Hong Kong

Political risk concerns

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 April 2022 • 3 min read
The Baillie Gifford American, European and British Smaller Companies funds all found themselves in the list of ten worst-performing open-ended vehicles during Q1 2022
Funds

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Scottish Mortgage also struggles

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 04 April 2022 • 4 min read
AJ Bell's research found that a fund’s age typically correlated with the fees it charges
Unit trusts/OEICs

AJ Bell and S&P: Only 50% of sterling-denominated funds survived over last decade

Older funds charging more

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

04 April 2022 • 4 min read
03

AJ Bell and S&P: Only 50% of sterling-denominated funds survived over last decade

04 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: We are living in the age of sustainable consumer brands

04 April 2022 • 7 min read
06

Square Mile removes Premier Miton and Janus Henderson ratings

01 April 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot