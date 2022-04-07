IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

Fixed income fund outflows increased to their worst since the start of the pandemic

UK All Companies saw the worst outflows of any IA sector, reaching £503m. Meanwhile, North America took the top spot with inflows of £570m.

North America was also the best-selling equity fund region, with net retail sales of £588m, while Global took second with inflows of £322m. Meanwhile, all other equity regions experienced outflows, with UK funds at the bottom with outflows of £990m.

Fixed income fund outflows reached their worst since the beginning of the pandemic, hitting £2.4bn as investors responded to rising inflation across the world. Money Market funds were the best-selling asset class, with £139m in net retail sales.

Tracker fund inflows doubled compared to January, reaching £1.3bn, up from £672m. Their overall share of industry funds under management has now reached 19.3%.

Perhaps surprisingly, responsible investment funds saw net retail inflows of £670m, despite challenging market conditions, meaning their overall share of industry funds under management is now 5.5%.

Lindsell Train hails LSE prospects as global equity fund lagged benchmark 1.2% in March

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association said: "High inflation and growing economic uncertainty provided an uncomfortable backdrop for escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine throughout February.

"Outflows from equity funds calmed in comparison to January, with investors instead focusing on taking money out of bond funds as inflation continued to rise. The full economic impact, including the long-term market impacts of western sanctions and supply chain disruption, will only become clear in the months ahead."

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research for Hargreaves Lansdown, added: "Markets have been difficult to navigate in the past month, sending investors broadly in two directions - capital preservation and opportunistic trading.

"As the war in Ukraine caused uncertainty and volatility, and the outlook for inflation across the globe rose ever higher, investors have pulled money out of markets and off the table. Those that have been investing have looked to income funds, global equities and specialist sectors to hedge their bets."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell said: "The flight from safe haven bonds suggests investors were spooked by inflation and rising interest rates, rather than the Ukraine crisis. However, the Russian invasion only happened towards the end of the month, so perhaps a greater effect will be seen in the data showing investment activity in March.

"While the US market still trades on a lofty valuation, the fact that investors seem keen to pile in at the first sign of blip suggests there is support there should prices falter. US interest rate policy remains a live issue for the S&P 500 though, considering just how much of the index trades on a high valuation, which makes it more vulnerable to interest rate increases."