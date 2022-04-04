Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

Khosla, who began in the role on 1 April, will work with lead portfolio managers Paul Birchenough and Ian Smith across the team's strategies, amounting to £1.8bn in AUM, including the BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets and BNY Mellon Sustainable Global Emerging Markets funds.

Khosla joined the firm from Aikya Investment Management, where he was an investment analyst working on global emerging markets. Prior to that, he was an investment analyst at Stewart Investors, and began his career at UBS Investment Bank.

He also previously worked with Birchenough and Smith at AXA Framlington, where they all worked on the firm's Global Emerging Markets funds.

Birchenough and Smith commented: "We have continued to see strong demand for our Global Emerging Markets and Asian equities franchise. These regions provide a particularly attractive opportunity for long-term, active investors like us, and we continue to grow our product offering in the asset class. Alex shares our belief in long-term investing with a clearly defined philosophy and an established, disciplined process for idea generation and portfolio management.

"We are very excited to be working with Alex again and believe he will make an invaluable contribution to the strategies, particularly considering the experience he has had within emerging-market equity investment."