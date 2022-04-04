Tabula IM hires from WisdomTree for UK client coverage role

Woon Kim joins

Woon Kim will work on business development in the UK for Tabula IM
Woon Kim will work on business development in the UK for Tabula IM

Tabula Investment Management has hired Woon Kim from WisdomTree Investments Europe, to boost business development in the UK.

At WisdomTree, he was responsible for UK client coverage with a focus on asset managers, private banks and wealth managers.

Prior to that, he worked at Jupiter Asset Management for seven years, where he served as a business development manager covering the UK wholesale market.

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

Stefan Garcia, chief commercial officer at Tabula, said: "The UK is a vital market for ETFs, and Woon's deep understanding of the investor landscape here is a huge asset."

Kim added: "I am thrilled to become part of the talented and driven team at Tabula. From inflation protection to SFDR Article 9 exposures, Tabula's funds address a range of pressing client concerns."

ETF provider Tabula IM currently manages $700m in assets.

