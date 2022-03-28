Senior manager misconduct investigations halve in 2021

This represents a sharp drop-off from previous years, where between 2018 and 2020, the number of enforcement investigations did not drop below 13.

Despite extending the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) to 48,000 solo-regulated firms last year, a Freedom of Information request found that by 15 November 2021, only six enforcement operations had been opened in the year.

The request also revealed further concerning statistics from the FCA, such as nearly two-thirds of the 54 SMCR investigations opened since 2016 have yet to be resolved.

Of the 19 investigations that have concluded, only two have resulted in a penalty being imposed, compared to 10 where there was no further action taken, or the investigation had been discontinued.

Ben Blackett-Ord, chief executive officer at Bovill, said the statistics raised questions about the FCA's ability to properly enforce the SMCR, adding that it "is not biting often enough to be considered as an effective enforcement tool".

"Most would assume that the extension of SMCR in 2021 would result in an increase in investigations and enforcement actions, especially as it should be easier to identify decisions made in smaller firms," he argued.

Blackett-Ord also noted that while the pandemic may have delayed and disrupted investigations, issuing only two penalties since 2016 "means that the FCA is five times more likely to take no action at the end of an investigation".

He concluded that "the FCA will need to adapt to these challenges if we are going to see more enforcements and, ultimately, a more effective regime".