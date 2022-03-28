UK investors 'not utilising' shareholder rights

Tulipshare poll

Research was conducted by Tulipshare
Only one in four UK investors always exercise their shareholder right to vote on key issues at investee companies, with the majority unaware they can have a say in how a company is run, according to new research.

A poll by activist investing platform Tulipshare found that less than half of investors surveyed (43%) are aware they have voting rights as a company shareholder, meaning that nearly 60% of the 1,001 interviewed do not know they can vote on issues such as corporate actions, climate change policies and the appointment of board members.

Tulipshare pointed out that with most US companies hosting their AGMs between April and June every year, retail investors still have time to cast their vote on company issues.

CDP: Only one third of companies developing climate transition plans

Antoine Argouges, CEO and founder of Tulipshare, said that despite investors being keen to invest their money for good, "ordinary retail investors are still not utilising the rights that often come with being a shareholder, such as voting to bring about positive changes in corporations".

He added: "Our recent poll suggests that businesses, and arguably investment platforms too, are not doing enough to educate and encourage investors to exercise their right to vote.

"In 2020, retail investors' votes only represented 28% of total shares, while institutional investors' votes at AGMs are increasing year on year.

"I believe that if retail investors actively engaged with the companies they're invested in around driving ethical change for our people and planet we could see a much greater focus on combating climate change, racial equity in the workplace, and more."

