Russell Investments appoints director for private markets

Gavin Anderson

clock • 1 min read
Anderson will be responsible for the firm’s private markets business
Image:

Anderson will be responsible for the firm’s private markets business

Russell Investments has appointed Gavin Anderson as its director for private markets.

Anderson will be responsible for the firm's private markets business for wealth managers, private banks and family offices. He will report to head of UK distribution, Chris Davies.

Anderson will work in collaboration with Russell's investment and product teams to generate solutions that meet investor needs, working closely with investment director for private markets, Michael Steingold.

"We are seeing increased demand for private market assets in sophisticated investors' portfolios, particularly from wealth managers, family offices and private banks," said Davies.

Russell Investments appoints global CIO and president

"Russell Investments' private markets business has seen strong growth and Gavin's extensive knowledge in this sector will enable us to consolidate and expand our client reach while developing new solutions to meet investor demand," he added.

Anderson joins the firm from Scotland-based family office, Chroma Ventures, where he served as investment director.

He has over ten years of investment experience focusing on alternatives and private assets. 

The firm has made moves to scale its private market offering over the last year, partnering with private markets specialist Hamilton Lee back in March.

Anderson added: "I look forward to joining my colleagues during this exciting inflection point for private markets and collaborating in the development of new industry-defining solutions."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Amundi swaps index on climate-conscious ETF range

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust announces plans for £75m fundraise

More on Fund management

Ali Dibadj will succeed Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO
People moves

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

No later than 27 June 2022

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Joshua Crabb
Fund management

Robeco appoints new head of Asian Pacific equities

Joshua Crabb

Georgie Lee
clock 23 March 2022 • 1 min read
New role for Dan Rudd
People moves

HSBC AM promotes Dan Rudd to head of wholesale for Northern Europe and Middle East

Newly-created role

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

18 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

21 March 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot