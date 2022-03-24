Russell Investments appoints director for private markets

Anderson will be responsible for the firm’s private markets business

Anderson will be responsible for the firm's private markets business for wealth managers, private banks and family offices. He will report to head of UK distribution, Chris Davies.

Anderson will work in collaboration with Russell's investment and product teams to generate solutions that meet investor needs, working closely with investment director for private markets, Michael Steingold.

"We are seeing increased demand for private market assets in sophisticated investors' portfolios, particularly from wealth managers, family offices and private banks," said Davies.

"Russell Investments' private markets business has seen strong growth and Gavin's extensive knowledge in this sector will enable us to consolidate and expand our client reach while developing new solutions to meet investor demand," he added.

Anderson joins the firm from Scotland-based family office, Chroma Ventures, where he served as investment director.

He has over ten years of investment experience focusing on alternatives and private assets.

The firm has made moves to scale its private market offering over the last year, partnering with private markets specialist Hamilton Lee back in March.

Anderson added: "I look forward to joining my colleagues during this exciting inflection point for private markets and collaborating in the development of new industry-defining solutions."