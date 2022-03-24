SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust announces plans for £75m fundraise

Follows £250m placement in September

clock • 1 min read
The company, which listed in 2018, now has a market cap of £1.1bn
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust is planning to raise £75m through the issuance of new ordinary shares.

The placement will be conducted through a book-building process whereby investors are invited to communicate bids through multinational investment bank, Jefferies.

According to the company, it is currently in "bilateral and "exclusive" negotiations regarding approximately £100m of investment in new opportunities and a pipeline worth £250m in due diligence.

Investors participating in the placement will be paid dividends announced after the initial admission, starting with the fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 March, which is set to be announced in May.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust raises £250m in latest equity issue

"The current crisis in energy supply and cost in Europe illustrates the increasingly urgent need for energy efficiency," said SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust chairman, Tony Roper.

"Given the time and cost involved with generating new clean energy generation at scale, energy efficiency offers one of the largest and most cost-effective solutions by reducing some of the two thirds of energy that is wasted before or at the point of use."

"This further expands the market for energy efficiency solutions which can reduce energy demand, energy cost and carbon emissions on the one hand and that help improve energy security on the other hand."

In September last year, the company raised £250m through the issuance of new ordinary shares, after it announced earlier it was looking to raise additional capital.

It initially planned to raise £175m but received strong support from retail and institutional investors.

 

