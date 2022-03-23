Robeco appoints new head of Asian Pacific equities

Crabb will assume responsibility for the role on 1 July 2022, as Van Rijn relocates to the Netherlands after over a decade spent in Hong Kong.

Van Rijn will join Robeco's sustainable multi-asset team as a portfolio manager as of 1 September. He originally set up the firm's Asia Pacific team and has been responsible for managing its equity strategies in the region ever since.

Robeco launches new sustainable index range

Crabb will become a fund manager of the firm's Asia Pacific Equities and will be joined by Harfun Ven. Crabb will manage the team.

He will assume responsibility for Robeco Asian Stars and Robeco Sustainable Asian Stars Equities, alongside Vicki Chi, who joined the firm in 2006 and was added to the Honk Kong team in 2014, from 1 April.

Mark Van der Kroft, chief investment officer for fundamental and quant equity at Robeco, said: "I would like to congratulate Joshua, Arnout, Vicki and Harfun on their new roles and responsibilities.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to Arnout for his unreserved commitment and devotion to set up our Hong Kong office. I am delighted that he is now joining our sustainable multi-asset team which is of strategic importance to Robeco, where clients can continue to benefit from his wealth of experience."