Robeco appoints new head of Asian Pacific equities

Joshua Crabb

clock • 1 min read
Joshua Crabb
Image:

Joshua Crabb

Joshua Crabb has been appointed head of Asian Pacific equities at Robeco, taking over from Arnout Van Rijn.

Crabb will assume responsibility for the role on 1 July 2022, as Van Rijn relocates to the Netherlands after over a decade spent in Hong Kong.

Van Rijn will join Robeco's sustainable multi-asset team as a portfolio manager as of 1 September. He originally set up the firm's Asia Pacific team and has been responsible for managing its equity strategies in the region ever since.

Robeco launches new sustainable index range 

Crabb will become a fund manager of the firm's Asia Pacific Equities and will be joined by Harfun Ven. Crabb will manage the team.

He will assume responsibility for Robeco Asian Stars and Robeco Sustainable Asian Stars Equities, alongside Vicki Chi, who joined the firm in 2006 and was added to the Honk Kong team in 2014, from 1 April.

Mark Van der Kroft, chief investment officer for fundamental and quant equity at Robeco, said: "I would like to congratulate Joshua, Arnout, Vicki and Harfun on their new roles and responsibilities.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to Arnout for his unreserved commitment and devotion to set up our Hong Kong office. I am delighted that he is now joining our sustainable multi-asset team which is of strategic importance to Robeco, where clients can continue to benefit from his wealth of experience."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Spring Statement 2022: Sunak pitches 2024 penny reduction for income tax amid reforms

'A dire situation': Industry reacts as UK inflation hits 6.2%

Most read
01

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

18 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Bank of England raises rates to 0.75%

17 March 2022 • 1 min read
23 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Scotland 2022

Register now
Trustpilot