AJ Bell hires CRUX fund manager Jamie Ward as investment solutions head

The appointment will see Ward help continue to grow AJ Bell's £2bn investment business, as he heads up the firm's range of investment solutions, including its managed portfolio service and range of multi-asset funds.

Ward spent eight years running the £53m TM CRUX UK Core Growth fund, having moved the mandate across from Oriel Asset Management in 2017. Prior to this, he has held a fund manager role at Brown Shipley, analyst roles at Investec and Wolos Capital, and was responsible for several sectors at Williams de Broë.

Kevin Doran, managing director of AJ Bell Investments, said: "Jamie and I have kept in touch since we worked together at Brown Shipley. He has a wealth of experience in running multi-asset portfolios and will play a key role in ensuring we continue to deliver a wide choice of investment solutions with low costs and clear communications."

Ward said the move is an "exciting opportunity to join a high-growth business" which is "absolutely focused on helping people to invest".

"The range of investment solutions on offer from AJ Bell is already market leading and I am looking forward to working with the team to help develop them further and deliver high quality solutions to advisers and customers," he added.