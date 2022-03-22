AJ Bell hires CRUX fund manager Jamie Ward as investment solutions head

Will head up MPS and multi-asset range

Lauren Mason
Jamie Ward of AJ Bell
Jamie Ward of AJ Bell

AJ Bell has hired the manager of the CRUX UK Core fund Jamie Ward as its head of investment solutions.

The appointment will see Ward help continue to grow AJ Bell's £2bn investment business, as he heads up the firm's range of investment solutions, including its managed portfolio service and range of multi-asset funds.

AJ Bell AuA up 21% in 2021

Ward spent eight years running the £53m TM CRUX UK Core Growth fund, having moved the mandate across from Oriel Asset Management in 2017. Prior to this, he has held a fund manager role at Brown Shipley, analyst roles at Investec and Wolos Capital, and was responsible for several sectors at Williams de Broë.

Kevin Doran, managing director of AJ Bell Investments, said: "Jamie and I have kept in touch since we worked together at Brown Shipley. He has a wealth of experience in running multi-asset portfolios and will play a key role in ensuring we continue to deliver a wide choice of investment solutions with low costs and clear communications."

Ward said the move is an "exciting opportunity to join a high-growth business" which is "absolutely focused on helping people to invest".

"The range of investment solutions on offer from AJ Bell is already market leading and I am looking forward to working with the team to help develop them further and deliver high quality solutions to advisers and customers," he added.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to seek investment policy overhaul at AGM

LGIM: How to navigate the retail sector amid rampant inflation

Mark Redman had been with the firm since October 2020
Abrdn global head of private equity departs

Mark Redman

Kathleen Gallagher
18 March 2022
London-based Cressida Grant will lead the firm's global philanthropic strategy
First Sentier makes triple RI and corporate sustainability appointment

Double hire from Prince's Trust and WWF

Jon Yarker
16 March 2022
Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu
JPMAM adds to sustainable investing team with double hire

Roland Rott and Soňa Stadtelmeyer-Petru

Ellie Duncan
15 March 2022
