Link warns Woodford Equity Income investors wind up may enter third year

Writing to investors in the now-titled LF Equity Income fund, managing director Karl Midl explained that "due to the nature of the fund's remaining assets and our commitment to achieving the best outcome for investors it is possible that the wind up of the Fund may not be completed by the end of 2022".

With the closure of the fund first announced in October 2019, this will take the delay for investors receiving a portion of their money back into a third year.

The letter also informed investors the publication of the fund's NAV would shift from monthly to quarterly, with effect from 30 June 2022, although additional figures would be published if there were "material changes to the valuation of any assets".

As of 28 February 2022, the value of the fund's remaining assets was £140.9m across nine companies, including Mafic, which Link has twice invested more money into since the fund closure, and Sabina Estates, which was delisted from Guernsey's The International Stock Exchange after a brief spell designed to help bring Woodford's unlisted exposure under 10%.

Head of investment research at AJ Bell Ryan Hughes noted that investors have now waited 15 months since their last capital distribution, which demonstrates "just how challenging it is to try and sell the remaining assets into a market where the buyers hold all the cards".

"This will be extremely disappointing for investors locked in the fund," he said. "It seems that little progress has been made on disposing the remaining assets in the fund since Link's last update just over three months ago.

"While Link will be trying to ensure they get the best possible price for the assets, it is also important to balance the length of time investors are having to wait. I suspect many would now simply accept a lower price to get the sale completed so they can draw a line under this sorry saga and move on, not least as we are now close to 3 years since the fund suspended."

Hughes added that the letter revealed Cambridge Innovation Capital had been sold by Link Fund Solutions, and investors "may be heartened to see that the value of those assets has actually increased since the last update with a 13% pick up in the value stated by Link since the end of February", although he adds that this will be of "little comfort given the longer term performance".