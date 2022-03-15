Square Mile bolsters research team with analyst hire

Charlie McCann

Lauren Mason
Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has hired Charlie McCann as an investment research analyst, who joins from NLP Financial Management.

McCann, who previously spent seven years at NLP as an investment analyst, will now work alongside Square Mile's 20-strong team to maintain its Academy of Funds ratings list, as well as to research and identify new investment ideas.

Prior to joining NLP Financial Management, where he worked across asset classes but specialised in sustainable investing, McCann graduated from the University of East Anglia with a degree in Economics and Politics.

Square Mile: Artemis US Absolute Return rating removed amid mounting losses

John Monaghan, research director at Square Mile, said: "Square Mile's research and consulting team sits at the heart of our business and we are proud of our reputation for delivering high quality research. 

"Charlie's experience in sustainable investing research is of particular value as we deepen our capabilities to meet the significantly increased interest from advisers and their clients in responsible investment.

"This appointment marks the latest in a series of new hires, both to the research and consulting team and within the broader business, demonstrating our commitment to investing in talent at all levels and we are delighted to welcome Charlie to Square Mile."  

Lauren Mason
