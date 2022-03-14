BlueBay's Dowsett joins GAM as Lawler and Clerkson leave firm

Dowsett, who previously worked at BlueBay Asset Management as co-CIO and partner of the firm, will lead all of GAM's investment teams in his new role.

He will co-ordinate and counsel existing teams, as well as aiming to help foster a transparent investment culture at the business.

GAM AUM drops £17.5bn in 2021 forcing targets review

Elsewhere in the business, global head of trading Juan Landazabal will be promoted to head of investment platform, reporting to Dowsett, while Anthony Lawler, head of GAM Systematic and its multi-asset businesses and Greg Clerkson, head of discretionary investments, have decided to leave the firm.

Peter Sanderson, group CEO, said: "I am delighted that David is joining GAM, he brings with him a wealth of experience and he will provide strong leadership for our investment teams as we deliver for our clients and grow the firm.

"I would like to thank Anthony and Greg for their significant contributions to putting GAM on track for growth and they leave with our best wishes."

Dowsett, who spent 18 years at BlueBay before deciding to move to GAM, said he is "very excited" to be joining the firm "at this point in its strategic transformation".

GAM launches low carbon infrastructure strategy in Australasia

"The management team has built a robust platform for growth and I aim to help the firm capitalise on recent strong investment performance.

"GAM will always be an investment firm with no ‘house view' but I believe my track record of investment expertise and experience of building commercially viable investment products can contribute to the success of the firm in meeting its strategic goals."