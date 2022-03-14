Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

BlackRock, M&G and JPMAM

BWAM has over 700 members
BWAM has over 700 members

Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) has announced a number of new industry partners, including BlackRock, Federated Hermes and M&G.

The non-profit organisation, which was formed in 2019 to promote the advancement of black women working in the asset management industry, revealed that Ares Management, Helios Investment Partners, JPMorgan Asset Management, Maniyar Capital, Morningstar and State Street Global Advisors have also become new institutional members.

BWAM's new institutional members represent more than $17trn of assets under management in the global asset management industry, according to chair and co-founder Jacqueline Taiwo.

The non-profit now has more than 700 members.

PRI: Diversity must be taken as seriously as climate change

Taiwo said: "We are thrilled to be able to partner with a wide cohort of investment firms to advance BWAM's mission to connect and empower black women working across the investment ecosystem.

"Their support will accelerate BWAM's impact in 2022, allowing the organisation to bring in new resources, and offer more career development, networking and visibility opportunities for Black women in asset management."

Institutional membership provides firms with access to "exclusive" roundtables, covering areas such as how to recruit, retain and advance black women in their organisations.

Justine Anderson, EMEA chief operating officer at BlackRock, said: "We know that empowering young black women in the early stages of their careers is essential for advancing and retaining black women leaders, whose positive impact within our workforce drives improved outcomes for our clients, our shareholders and all our stakeholders.

"That is why we are excited to sponsor BWAM and work together to drive the positive impact of the talented Black women who work in asset management."

Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2022

The Investment Association published a report in 2019 which revealed less than 1% of investment managers in the UK are black.

Mark McLane, director of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at M&G, added: "We're committed to creating an inclusive culture and, with our goal of 40% of senior leaders to be women and 20% to be from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background by 2025, we share BWAM's ambitions.

"We look forward to working with BWAM to support women from black and ethnic minority backgrounds to advance their careers within asset management and the wider finance industry."

