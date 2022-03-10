Unigestion head of business development steps down

James Baxter-Derrington
Unigestion head of business development Dominik Kremer has departed the firm after three years, Investment Week has learned.

Kremer joined the firm from Columbia Threadneedle in February 2019 and also held a seat on the firm's executive committee.

His onward destination is currently unknown.

The sales portion of Kremer's role will be picked up by Reto Germann, who joined the firm in 2012 and currently serves as head of institutional clients EMEA, while the marketing element of his former job will be assumed by Cindy Badel, who is promoted to head of marketing and client service. They will also both join the executive committee.

Kremer's digital marketing responsibilities will be assumed by head of corporate communications Alicia Wyllie.

A spokesperson for Unigestion thanked Kremer for the "significant contribution he has made to our business over the past three years" and wished him well for the future.

They added that Germann and Badel had made "a significant contribution to the success of our business over many years, with a consistently strong focus on exceptional client engagement and service standards" and these appointments would "appointments bring greater simplicity and impact to [Unigestion] and give more ownership to those working closely with our stakeholders".

"These changes ensure we are in the best position to build on the successes of recent years and maximise our growth potential," a spokesperson said.

James Baxter-Derrington
