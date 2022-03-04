Quilter Cheviot hires WH Ireland veteran investment manager

The investment manager, Kevin Adams, worked for WH Ireland for 23 years before joining Quilter Cheviot. He will report to investment director Mats Arthursson and be responsible for the management of client portfolios.

Adams will also be working alongside his former colleagues, James Hughes and Lawrence Cotton, who joined the firm in 2019. He will be based in London.

Both business development managers will also be based in London. Paul Keogh worked at Royal London Asset Management and will cover the East of England, while Mark Henderson joined from VitalityInvest and will be responsible for sales within London.

Keogh and Henderson will be tasked with building relationships with financial advisers and their clients, while also promoting the firm's discretionary wealth management service. Both will report to David Butler, head of distribution.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot, said: "We are delighted to be reinforcing our presence in London and East of England with this triple hire as we look to drive growth in 2022 and beyond. We continue to see really strong demand for discretionary wealth management from financial advisers and clients alike and this is no more the case than in and around the capital.

"I am really pleased to be welcoming Kevin, Paul and Mark to Quilter Cheviot and look forward to them all contributing to the growth of the business."