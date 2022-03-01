IPCC reaction: Capital and environment at risk if adaptation not addressed now

The time is now to adapt to climate change

The calls follow the publication of a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) yesterday (28 February), which warned climate impacts will increasingly disrupt economies and societies. Adaptation was a key theme in the report, prompting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to say: "Adaptation and mitigation must be pursued with equal force and urgency."

A spokesperson from the international business of Federated Hermes' Responsibility team cautioned that shareholders' capital is at substantial risk over the long term if companies do not adapt to the climate change already occurring, and "even more so if they do not take dramatic action to reduce emissions and limit warming immediately".

They added: "The report also emphasised the important overlap between climate change and biodiversity, demonstrating that these global challenges are deeply interconnected and must be addressed together.

"The IPCC report underscores the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action, and greater investment in adaptation, which we hope will finally be addressed in the lead up to COP27 as the window of opportunity rapidly closes and adaptation becomes increasingly costly and more difficult."

HSBC's head, ESG research, Wai-Shin Chan, said while most climates actions are still "feasible", they require the mobilisation of all forms of finance.

"Governments, businesses and investors must plan more collaboratively for the longer term - assessing exposure and working towards transformational adaption," Chan said. "The next IPCC report is out in April, at which point more response options will be presented."

Commentators from Lombard Odier described the report as "a call to action", pointing to the urgency for investment in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, as well as the need to prepare for the "real economic consequences of the failure to prepare and adapt".

Christopher Kaminker, group head of sustainable investment and Thomas Hohne-Sparborth, head of sustainability research, said adaptation finance can play a critical role, following the agreement at COP26 that the pre-existing goal of $100bn in adaptation finance will now act as a minimum goal through to 2025.

The IPCC report estimated adaptation finance needs could be as much as $400bn per year.

"A significant increase in investment is therefore needed but offers a positive economic return," Kaminker and Hohne-Sparborth said.

"The greater the ambition pursued, the more positive the economic and environmental outcomes that will result at the other end. Such ambition must focus first and foremost of mitigating further climate change, but investment in adaptation must be part-and-parcel of any climate resilient strategy."

However, Matthew Jellicoe, co-founder of OnePlanetCapital, warned the window of opportunity for limiting global warming to 1.5°C is "very small" and we are on a trajectory for 3°C warming.

"What's interesting about this IPCC report is the need to focus on climate adaptation just as much as proactively reducing emission levels," Jellicoe said.

"The world needs to look at energy, infrastructure and disease management, just to name a few, to help tackle the risk of 3°C warming… Supporting the companies of the future will be key in slowing the path to a 3°C warming."