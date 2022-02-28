Mediolanum expands fixed income team with two hires

Dermott Aspell and Marco Meijer

clock • 1 min read
Marco Meijer, new fixed income portfolio manager for Mediolanum
Image:

Marco Meijer, new fixed income portfolio manager for Mediolanum

Mediolanum International Funds (MIFL), the European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, has expanded its fixed income team with two new hires.

Dermott Aspell will join MIFL as senior fixed income portfolio manager while Marco Meijer joins as fixed income portfolio manager.

Aspell will join the firm's multi-manager portfolio management team and will report to Bish Limbu, head of multi-management. Aspell's primary responsibility will be to construct and manage the firm's multi-manager fixed income portfolios, while collaborating with the manager research team.

Meijer will join the firm's fixed income investment team and will report directly to Charles Diebel, MIFL's head of fixed income. Meijer will be responsible for managing the firm's emerging market portfolios, with a focus on country-based analysis across sovereign debt. 

Aspell comes to the firm from Goodbody, an Irish investment bank where he was head of investment selection. Aspell has also held roles with Pioneer Investments, HBV Credit Advisors and the Bank of Ireland.

Meijer joins from BNP Paribas, where he has served as senior European interest rate strategist since 2018. He was previously a senior portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments for nine years and has held roles at JP Morgan, Susquehanna and Commerzbank Securities.

Christophe Jaubert, chief investment officer at MIFL, said: "The appointments of Dermott and Marco brings nearly 50 years of valuable financial markets experience combined - both individuals have an impressive record within the fixed income space, and we are delighted to have them on board.

"Our mission is to continuously attract the best talent in the market. We are committed to developing and broadening our internal expertise to drive performance, expand our investment offerings, and support our distributors."

The two hires follow the appointment of Jeremy Humphries as the firm's head of quantitative investing two months ago.

