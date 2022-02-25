River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury to return to Ninety One

Following AssetCo acquisition

1 min read
Dan Hanbury
Dan Hanbury has returned to Ninety One, after leaving River and Mercantile earlier this month ahead of the company’s acquisition by AssetCo.

Hanbury was a partner and fund manager for R&M and ran the firm's UK Smaller Companies fund and UK Income fund.

A spokesperson for Ninety One said: "I can confirm that Dan Hanbury will be joining Ninety One as a portfolio manager later this year.

"With over 26 years industry experience, inclusive of six years at Ninety One (then called Investec Asset Management), Dan's depth of expertise and insight will be an asset to Ninety One. 

"We look forward to welcoming him back to the organisation and will communicate this news in more detail at that time."

Hanbury worked at Investec for six years and managed its UK Multi-cap Alpha, Unconstrained and UK Smaller Company funds before leaving for R&M in 2006.

Last month, R&M announced an agreement with AssetCo for an all-share acquisition.

