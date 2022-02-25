FCA approves Kernow Equity Navigator fund

The long/short UK equity fund, which invests in opportunities across the cap spectrum, has a highly concentrated portfolio, with its largest long positions - Saga, Serica Energy, Frasers Group and Aviva - each accounting for 10% of the portfolio respectively. And, with an AUM of more than £100m, more than 20% of it £500m capacity constraint is already spoken for.

"It is important how you place yourself in the market," Wood said. "If you think of yourself as a UK equity strategy, you have 4,000 competitors. But a contrarian strategy is quite a rare thing, and a directional hedge fund that is UK domiciled makes it even rarer."

One of the fund's key differentiators is that it removes behavioural bias from its investment decisions, with the manager relying heavily on its independent research to find mispriced equities which Wood describes as "emotionally uncomfortable".

"There are two trading strategies in the world - momentum and mean reversion. It is just that most people like to package it up as growth or value investing," Wood explained.

"We are unusual in that we are long-term investors who believe in mean reversion - it is usually short-term traders that do this.

"Simply put, if there are quality companies that people are scared of, that is what we are buying. And when this reverses, we sell out."

Hugo reasoned that "whatever has fared best over the last ten years will not fare best over the next ten", and that they "simply do not know what is going to outperform, because this is based on sentiment".

"We do not make big pronouncements, because whoever has the strongest opinion in the marketplace, we will just say, ‘that's great. Can we take the other side?'," he said.

"It takes a lot of the emotion out of it, just taking the other side. If we are wrong, we lose a little bit, but if we are right, we make a hell of a lot."

The OEIC, which aims to return more than 9% per annum, can hold up to 20 short positions, and between 20 and 30 long positions. It has a 1% annual management charge and a 15% incentive fee.

CEO Hugo said: "This portfolio has been in place for two and-a-half years, but since the ‘January jolt' across markets, we had a lot of inbound enquiries from people who decided that maybe they should not be entirely invested in US tech stocks," he explained.

"Our January performance showed the uncorrelated nature of what we do. It is early days in terms of the rotation and we fully expect the market to swing back to favouring tech giants and bitcoin at some point.

"But whether or not you believe the market will fully rotate is another matter. Regardless of the backdrop, we are running an uncorrelated, high-risk, high-return strategy. There are not many people offering that."