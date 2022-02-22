New targets for gender parity set as female board members hits 39%

The review, which is a successor to the Hampton Alexander equality review, sets out four recommendations.

These include a voluntary target for FTSE350 companies to increase women's representation to at least 40% on both boards and leadership teams by 2025.

It also suggests FTSE350 companies have a woman as either board chair, senior independent director, chief executive or finance director.

These targets will also apply to the largest 50 private companies in the UK by sales.

The report found that female representation on boards is already close to the 40% target, at 39.1% for the FTSE 100, 36.8% for the FTSE250 and 37.6% for the FTSE 350.

The progress means the UK is now second in the international rankings, behind France and up from fifth place last year.

However, it also found that women filled only 31.5% of FTSE350 leadership roles last year, up 2 percentage points from the year before.

Still, 116 of the FTSE250 companies falling short of the existing 33% target for women on boards.

Denise Wilson, Chief Executive, FTSE Women Leaders Review said: "We know there is much more work to do and no shortage of experienced, capable women, ambitious for themselves and their company across all sectors of business today.

"So while we continue to build on progress for women on boards, we need to firmly shift focus in this next phase to women in leadership roles at the top of the organisation."

CFA: 40% investment professionals experienced workplace discrimination Investment trust domination Investment trusts "dominated" the top ten best performers list for the FTSE250 and make up around half of the 92 boards that have already achieved 40% or more women on board, the report said. Included on the top ten was International Public Partnerships at third with 63.6% of its board members as women followed by Aberforth Smaller Companies, BH Macro, Finsbury Growth & Income, Impax Environmental Markets, Schroder Oriental Income and Scottish American Investment Company all at 60% representing fifth onwards. Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies welcomed the "insightful and very encouraging report". "Since the data for this report was compiled, investment companies have made even further progress, and many have now reached the new recommended target of 40% women on boards," he said. "The AIC has been supporting our members to increase the diversity of their boards through initiatives such as our website, Pathway, which encourages people who might not previously have considered a board role to consider putting themselves forward." JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust was the lowest ranked of all 71 Investment Trusts with 20% women on the board, the report said.

Investor action

The FTSE Women Leaders Review highlighted the "robust and collective action" of investors and how it has been a "significant contributor to progress".

It went on to note the Investment Association's research service, the Institutional Voting Information Service (IVIS), which provides independent information on listed companies to help shareholders reach a decision on how to vote at AGMs.

"This year, IVIS will continue to increase the pressure on those companies making poor progress on gender diversity - issuing a red top, the highest level of warning for those companies with 33% or less of women on board and 28% or less of the executive committee and their direct reports," it said.

According to the IA's Public Register last year eight companies in the FTSE 350 noted in their AGM results statement that they had received significant shareholder votes against director re-elections due to a lack of diversity on the board and in leadership teams.

Michelle Scrimgeour, chief executive of Legal & General said while there has been progress she was "impatient for more" and "the power of investor action and voting cannot be overestimated".

"Data disclosure should be a priority for all listed companies given its importance in the market," the CEO said. "We must establish robust and transparent data as it is used to set aspirational targets against which to improve, but also to build voting and engagement policies."