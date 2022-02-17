Man GLG launches second bond fund for Jonathan Golan

Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities aims to provide both income and capital growth over the medium- to long-term, investing at least 80% of net asset value in global bonds primarily from small- to medium-sized issuers.

Man GLG launches Sterling Corporate Bond fund for Jonathan Golan

Benchmarked against the ICE BofA Global Large Cap Corporate index, the fund is categorised as an Article 8 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

It will target uncorrelated bonds whose default risk has been "greatly overstated" by the market, while focusing on "under-researched" issuers.

Golan, who joined the firm in July 2021, said: "This fund launch builds on and expands our return-seeking, rigorous and energetic approach to the investment grade corporate bond market.

"The decline in corporate bond yields over the last two decades suggests investors need to work much harder to generate attractive returns from their fixed income allocations. I believe that our fund enjoys the right investment approach, incorporating high-conviction active management and the flexibility required to thrive in the new challenging realities of the current markets."

Man GLG taps J Safra Sarasin AM for equities team

Teun Johnson, CEO of Man GLG, added: "Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities is an exciting addition to our corporate bond offering for European investors, run by a manager with an impressive long-term track record and significant experience in the market.

"We have launched this fund in response to demand we are seeing from clients for innovative approaches to global credit investing, and in recognition of the important role that fixed income allocations continue to play in investor portfolios."