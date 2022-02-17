Man GLG launches second bond fund for Jonathan Golan

Article 8

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Jonathan Golan joined the firm from Schroders in July 2021
Image:

Jonathan Golan joined the firm from Schroders in July 2021

Man GLG has launched a second fund for manager Jonathan Golan, offering investors access to global portfolio of investment grade bonds.

Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities aims to provide both income and capital growth over the medium- to long-term, investing at least 80% of net asset value in global bonds primarily from small- to medium-sized issuers.

Man GLG launches Sterling Corporate Bond fund for Jonathan Golan

Benchmarked against the ICE BofA Global Large Cap Corporate index, the fund is categorised as an Article 8 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

It will target uncorrelated bonds whose default risk has been "greatly overstated" by the market, while focusing on "under-researched" issuers.

Golan, who joined the firm in July 2021, said: "This fund launch builds on and expands our return-seeking, rigorous and energetic approach to the investment grade corporate bond market.

"The decline in corporate bond yields over the last two decades suggests investors need to work much harder to generate attractive returns from their fixed income allocations. I believe that our fund enjoys the right investment approach, incorporating high-conviction active management and the flexibility required to thrive in the new challenging realities of the current markets."

Man GLG taps J Safra Sarasin AM for equities team

Teun Johnson, CEO of Man GLG, added: "Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities is an exciting addition to our corporate bond offering for European investors, run by a manager with an impressive long-term track record and significant experience in the market.

"We have launched this fund in response to demand we are seeing from clients for innovative approaches to global credit investing, and in recognition of the important role that fixed income allocations continue to play in investor portfolios."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

FCA under further pressure as Letter Before Action begins legal action

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Assets under management of funds Morningstar considered to be genuinely sustainable at the end of September dropped from $3.4trn to $2.03trn.
ESG

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

Fund ratings 'subjective'

Georgie Lee
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
The Invesco Latin American fund is looking to broaden its geographical reach
Unit trusts/OEICs

Invesco looks to reform Latin American fund as EM ex China fund

Subject to shareholder approval

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Co-manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund Nick Train
Funds

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

Dan Hanbury's former fund added

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
04

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot