Invesco looks to reform Latin American fund as EM ex China fund

The Invesco Latin American fund is looking to broaden its geographical reach

The change, subject to shareholder approval, would occur on 31 March.

"Following a review of the fund, Invesco has concluded that the fund does not deliver value to investors as it has not outperformed its comparator benchmark as consistently as they would expect," a letter seen by Investment Week said.

In the three years to 15 February the fund, which is run by Nicholas Mason, has lost 15.1% while the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America index lost 11.3% and the Investment Association Latin American sector lost 14.1%, according to FE fundinfo.

Invesco believes that broadening the geographical focus of the fund from its narrow focus on Latin America to broader Emerging Markets, while retaining exposure to Latin America, will provide greater opportunity for the fund, according to the letter.

"They intend to exclude China from the emerging markets investment universe given China is becoming a more distinct investment class and has a different dynamic to other emerging markets," it went on to say.

The annual management charge of the fund is not expected to change and the costs of the changes, which is not anticipated to exceed 0.36% of the fund's value, will be borne by the fund.

A spokesperson from the firm said: "We are unable to comment further at this time, as this proposed change to broaden the geographical focus of the fund to a wider emerging markets universe, is still subject to shareholder vote."

Invesco also has a £244.6m Global Emerging Markets fund, which is run by Ian Hargreaves, William Lam and Charles Bond. This fund will continue to be offered and is China inclusive. According to the latest factsheet the fund had 28.3% in China at the end of January.

Across three years this fund returned 37.6%, out performing the IA Global Emerging Markets sector which returned 21.2%, according to FE fundinfo.