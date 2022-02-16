Invesco looks to reform Latin American fund as EM ex China fund

Subject to shareholder approval

clock • 2 min read
The Invesco Latin American fund is looking to broaden its geographical reach
Image:

The Invesco Latin American fund is looking to broaden its geographical reach

Invesco is looking to reposition its £77.7m Latin American fund as an Emerging Markets ex China fund.

The change, subject to shareholder approval, would occur on 31 March.

"Following a review of the fund, Invesco has concluded that the fund does not deliver value to investors as it has not outperformed its comparator benchmark as consistently as they would expect," a letter seen by Investment Week said.

In the three years to 15 February the fund, which is run by Nicholas Mason, has lost 15.1% while the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America index lost 11.3% and the Investment Association Latin American sector lost 14.1%, according to FE fundinfo.

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

Invesco believes that broadening the geographical focus of the fund from its narrow focus on Latin America to broader Emerging Markets, while retaining exposure to Latin America, will provide greater opportunity for the fund, according to the letter.

"They intend to exclude China from the emerging markets investment universe given China is becoming a more distinct investment class and has a different dynamic to other emerging markets," it went on to say.

The annual management charge of the fund is not expected to change and the costs of the changes, which is not anticipated to exceed 0.36% of the fund's value, will be borne by the fund.

Aviva Investors AoV leads to reduced charges for £4bn bond fund and three funds closed

A spokesperson from the firm said: "We are unable to comment further at this time, as this proposed change to broaden the geographical focus of the fund to a wider emerging markets universe, is still subject to shareholder vote."

Invesco also has a £244.6m Global Emerging Markets fund, which is run by Ian Hargreaves, William Lam and Charles Bond. This fund will continue to be offered and is China inclusive. According to the latest factsheet the fund had 28.3% in China at the end of January.

Across three years this fund returned 37.6%, out performing the IA Global Emerging Markets sector which returned 21.2%, according to FE fundinfo.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

Aviva Investors AoV leads to reduced charges for £4bn bond fund and three funds closed

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Assets under management of funds Morningstar considered to be genuinely sustainable at the end of September dropped from $3.4trn to $2.03trn.
ESG

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

Fund ratings 'subjective'

Georgie Lee
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Co-manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund Nick Train
Funds

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

Dan Hanbury's former fund added

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Partner insight: China could see amazing improvements in productivity
Partner Insight

Partner insight: China could see amazing improvements in productivity

Factory and agricultural automation will be needed to counteract China’s falling birth rate, says Capital Group’s Martyn Hole

Capital Group
Capital Group
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot