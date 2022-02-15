Haig Bathgate among new executive team for former Sanlam wealth business

Spearheaded by CEO Jonathan Polin, who was formerly CEO of Sanlam UK, Haig Bathgate will join as head of investments, while Niral Parekh and Christopher Kraft will join as COO and CCO respectively. Nicola Fraser will remain as chief financial officer.

Bathgate, who previously worked at 7IM until early 2021, will join the business after the deal completes in April. Parekh joins from Capco, where he was previously head of retail and asset management, while Kraft was COO at True Potential before joining the new business.

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

The company aims to be "the first truly digitally-enabled, hybrid wealth business in the UK", according to a spokesperson. It aims to offer a new digital platform for clients to access all of their information - from credit cards to investments - in one place.

CEO Polin said: "We are excited to announce this strong and decisive new executive team as we set our ambitions, under new ownership, to take our business far beyond the traditional wealth management model and provide clients with a new suite of digital tools.

"This will enable our clients to have unsurpassed look-through capability into their individual financial universe while maintaining the personal service they have come to expect.

"We have put in place a team of specialist senior business managers to support the [executive committee] and to communicate more directly with the wider business, driving greater dynamism and empowerment of our staff to give clients the best service available anywhere."

The new roles will begin in early April, once change in control has been confirmed by the regulator. The company will launch its new rebrand, which will be conducted by MadeBrave, during the second half of this year.