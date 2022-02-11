Regnan hires senior research analyst from Newton

London-based Geall will continue to specialise in thematics

London-based Geall, who was previously a thematic research analyst, will continue to specialise in thematics alongside Regnan's recently hired Water and Waste, and Impact Solutions teams.

He will work closely alongside Osh Siyaguna, who relocated from Australia to join the firm last year.

Alison George, Regnan's head of research, said: "Hiring Ed expands our capability in thematic research deepening the support to Regnan's strategies.

"He will provide valuable input into the development and delivery of superior insights for our investment teams."

Regnan launched its Sustainable Water and Waste strategy during the second half of last year.