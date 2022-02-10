AllianceBernstein brings $4bn sustainable global equity fund to the UK

ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable Global Equity bolsters the firm's OEIC range, bringing the total number of funds in the $1bn suite to six.

It will be managed by Dan Roarty and Ben Ruegsegger and will invest across three core themes of climate, health and empowerment.

The fund will be the second sustainable offering from the fund house available to UK investors, with its ES AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity OEIC having amassed assets under management of more than $400m since its March 2020 launch.

Head of UK retail at AllianceBernstein Lee Matthews said: "The opportunity to make a genuine positive impact through their investment has been uppermost in our clients' minds.

"The launch of the Sustainable Global Equity OEIC is very much in response to the demand we have seen from UK investors - not just for the SICAV version of the fund, but for the sustainable strategies in general. We are pleased to be able to give UK investors platform access to one of our most in-demand strategies, and we are confident that we will see significant interest in the fund.

"We are enormously encouraged by the success of the OEIC platform since launch, which demonstrates AB's relevance to asset allocators in the UK. Reaching the $1 billion AUM milestone in short order is a significant achievement, but it is just the start of our ambitions, and we will continue to add offerings to the platform in line with our clients' needs and objectives."