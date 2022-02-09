Blue Whale adds Charles Schwab to top ten as interest rates rise

The firm explained that "with over 50% of revenues derived from interest on cash balances on account, Charles Schwab is a beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment", adding that any rate rises from the Federal Reserve "should result in significant revenue uplift".

Its recent takeover of TD Ameritrade and strong inflows were also cited as positives for Charles Schwab, which was initially invested in by manager of LF Blue Whale Growth Stephen Yiu in September 2021.

Yiu exited positions in both PayPal and Meta over January, which had been in the portfolio since inception.

The PayPal position was closed owing to "recent news relating to acquisitions and increased competition in the sector" and Yiu clarified this had been done prior to the more than 30% share slump the firm has seen in February.

A "significant yet questionable" foray into the metaverse was the reason given for withdrawing from Meta, with Yiu again clarifying the sale was completed prior to the recent $250bn fall in market cap, the biggest one day drop in history.

Blue Whale itself has had a turbulent start to the year, shedding 16% of its fund size over the course of January and falling below £1bn. Since its 28 January low of £942m, the fund has recovered to the £1bn threshold, although yesterday was resting at £996m.