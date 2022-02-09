Aviva Investors taps Columbia Threadneedle for climate fund manager role

Carzana joins the firm from Columbia Threadneedle where he spent seven years as an equities fund manager for ESG and sustainable strategies, prior to which he spent three years at Mediobanca as an insurance equity research analyst.

He will be based in London and report in to Aviva Investors head of equities, Alistair Way, working alongside Max Burns, co-manager of the fund since July, and senior ESG analyst Rick Stathers.

CTGE seeks to outperform equity markets and targets global companies that derive revenue from goods and services addressing climate change adaptation and mitigation. It also invests in companies whose business models are aligned to a low-carbon economy.

Head of equities Way said:"I am delighted that Andrea is joining Aviva Investors as he will be a great asset to the team. He brings extensive experience in sustainable outcomes, including climate strategies.

"He will be a great addition and will further enhance our existing capabilities in sustainable outcomes as we continue to work with our clients to support the transition to a low carbon economy."

Aviva Investors has made various appointments over the last few months. In September, the firm announced Caroline Hedges had been made new head of credit, following the promotion of Colin Purdie to chief investment officer for liquid markets.

In June it expanded its emerging market debt team with the appointments of a senior portfolio manager and two analysts.